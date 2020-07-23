CEO of Fremont Street Experience stepping down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Patrick Hughes, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fremont Street Experience, is stepping down after more than four years of work for the six-block entertainment district.

Hughes, who has played an integral role in the revitalization of Fremont Street Experience and downtown Las Vegas, says he is vacating his position to spend time with family and evaluate the next phase of his career. His resignation will be effective Oct. 31, 2020.

“My time with Fremont Street Experience has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience in my professional career,” said Patrick Hughes in a statement. “It has been an honor to work with the Fremont Street Experience team members, its board of managers, and all the local leaders who drive downtown Las Vegas’ visitation every day and provide millions of guests with unforgettable experiences. Fremont Street Experience will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Over the next few months, Fremont Street Experience and its board will be conducting a search to find a new chief executive officer who is experienced in working with public and private hotel-casino owners as well as local political leaders to further enhance the downtown Las Vegas community.

For more information about Fremont Street Experience, visit www.vegasexperience.com.