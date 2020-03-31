Central Park turns into a field hospital as New York’s COVID-19 deaths rise

A Samaritan’s Purse crew works on building a 68 bed emergency field hospital specially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York’s Central Park across from The Mount Sinai Hospital, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) — Tents are up in New York’s Central Park as the city converts part of the park into a field hospital to help fight the coronavirus.

According to New York City’s mayor, it is expected to be up and running Tuesday.

The 68-bed emergency hospital in the upper east side is designed as a respiratory care unit.

Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, worked with FEMA, state officials and local hospital authorities to set up the tents.

A Samaritan’s Purse crew works on building an emergency field hospital equipped with a respiratory unit in New York’s Central Park across from the Mount Sinai Hospital, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Army Corps of Engineers set up another hospital at Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center for people that do not have coronavirus.

Gov. Cuomo wants a 1,000-plus capacity temporary hospital in each borough as well as Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The measures come as the state’s death toll topped 1,000 Monday and officials work to brace a hospital system being overwhelmed by coronavirus.