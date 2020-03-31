Central Park turns into a field hospital as New York’s COVID-19 deaths rise

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) — Tents are up in New York’s Central Park as the city converts part of the park into a field hospital to help fight the coronavirus.
According to New York City’s mayor, it is expected to be up and running Tuesday.
The 68-bed emergency hospital in the upper east side is designed as a respiratory care unit.
Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, worked with FEMA, state officials and local hospital authorities to set up the tents.
The Army Corps of Engineers set up another hospital at Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center for people that do not have coronavirus.
Gov. Cuomo wants a 1,000-plus capacity temporary hospital in each borough as well as Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.
The measures come as the state’s death toll topped 1,000 Monday and officials work to brace a hospital system being overwhelmed by coronavirus.