Central Church, Three Square Food Bank team up to feed local seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Central Church and Three Square Food Bank are teaming up to provide food to a local senior living community. They’re offering a glimmer of hope through the church’s ‘Hope for the City’ initiative.

The organizations will deliver food to more than 236 residents of the College Villa Apartments on April 9. Central said it stepped up after learning one of its volunteers was splitting food with her home-ridden neighbors in that community.

“Through this crisis, we see it as the responsibility of the church to identify needs in the community and help meet those needs as opportunities present themselves,” said Pastor Nick Bodine in a news release. “The elderly and immune-compromised are a group of people we’re highly concerned for, and we are trying our best to serve them in the safest way possible.”

The church has coordinated several relief efforts, with volunteers picking up and delivering groceries, prescription drugs and other supplies to those who haven’t been able to leave their homes.

According to the release, Central and Three Square have handed out almost 2 million pounds of food throughout the Valley at 90 food distribution sites. This is just over the past month.

