Central Church partners with Three Square to provide food for Henderson Hospital workers

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Central Church is providing a food distribution site Saturday night at 8 at their Henderson location to provide food to the workers at Henderson Hospital who are in need.

Church officials say they were informed this week that Henderson Hospital staff were struggling to get food for their families. Many of them are working such long hours that they don’t have time to go to stores.

In response to hearing this news, Central Church decided to partner with Three Square Food Bank to bring food directly to the workers.

“We’ve already felt a huge burden to get as much food in people’s hands as we possibly could,” said Pastor Nick Bodine. “We want to make sure our community has the essentials they need in this season. When it comes to the health care workers, we want to take extra care of them as they continue to care for everyone else.”

This is just one of 72 food distribution sites Central has launched in the past three weeks. They have distributed over 1.5 million pounds of food across the valley so far.

Again, Henderson Hospital workers in need can go to the Henderson Central Church location Saturday night at 8 p.m.