Centerwell Senior Primary Care opens 8th location in Las Vegas valley, 1st in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Centerwell Senior Primary Care has a brand-new location. It is in Henderson off Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street.

That makes eight total locations now across the valley. The newest edition celebrated its grand opening Friday.

Doctors there say Carewell facilities are different than many urgent cares or doctor’s offices when it comes to clientele.

“We’re totally senior-focused, which means everything is about senior care” said Dr. Laura Addis. “We have special flooring; we have special seating, and we spend a lot more time with our patients.”

Doctors are specially trained to meet the needs of seniors aged 65 and older.

Each center also features an activity center offering health education classes, fitness demonstrations and various activities designed with seniors in mind.