Centennial Hills Hospital opens areas for expanded patient care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The staff at Centennial Hills Hospital has opened its first expanded patient care unit of its new five-story tower. The Birthplace at Centennial Hills Hospital added two labor and delivery suites and 36 mother-baby (post-partum) suites.

Each suite offers a calm, comfortable environment, technologically advanced equipment, sweeping views of the Las Vegas valley, and amenities for new mothers and families.

Women choosing to deliver at The Birthplace will work with their healthcare provider to create an individualized birth plan. Options include a natural delivery model with water laboring tubs, anesthesia services, or a planned Caesarean section. Two operating rooms are located within The Birthplace, providing immediate access for planned and emergency Caesarean sections.

The Birthplace has a laborist (obstetrician) onsite 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist with any deliveries, and specially trained staff to provide specific care within the triage, antepartum labor and delivery, mother-baby, and neonatal intensive care departments.

Future Birthplace construction plans include an expansion of Centennial Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) from 15 beds to 25 beds, including nine new private rooms in the latter part of 2021.

In 2021, the hospital also plans to open a new 36-bed medical-surgical patient care unit that will open on the third floor of the tower. The orthopedic nursing unit from the existing hospital will relocate to the new tower, utilizing best practices for the nursing and therapy needs of orthopedic and spine patients. In turn, this will free up additional beds in the existing hospital to be used for the treatment of and recovery from other medical conditions.

Phase one of the tower expansion, valued at $95 million, will also expand the inpatient pharmacy, laboratory, surgical services, and the post-anesthesia care unit to accommodate the growing needs of Northwest Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and outlying communities. Upon final completion and licensure of the second and third floors, the facility bed count will increase from 262 to 339 beds.

Additionally, the new tower building has two shelled floors for future expansion to support the growing needs of the local community, and these floors could support the hospital growing to over 400 beds.