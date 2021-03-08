Centennial Hills Hospital breaking ground on facility at Decatur and Elkhorn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Centennial Hills Hospital is building a freestanding emergency department in the northwest valley.

The new facility, ER at Valley Vista, will be located at Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, about five miles east of the hospital.

A groundbreaking ceremony today at 10 a.m. will feature speakers Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, UHS Regional Vice President Karla Perez, Centennial Hills Hospital CEO Sajit Pullarkat and ER medical director Dr. David Cercone, according to a news release from the Valley Health System.

The facility will feature six treatment rooms with an additional three rapid medical exam rooms, advanced imaging services such as CT, ultrasound and X-ray, and an on-site laboratory.

The ER will be staffed with emergency medicine physicians, nursing, imaging and laboratory staff.