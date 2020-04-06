Centennial High food distribution site closes due to illness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a letter that was sent out to Clark County School District parents on Sunday, CCSD announced the Centennial High School food distribution site is being closed. In the letter, they say a member of the CCSDPD working at the site has become ill, but they stress that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Below, you can read the full letter sent to parents:

The Clark County School District has learned that a member of the CCSD Police Department who was assisting at the Centennial High School food distribution site has become ill. There has not been a presumptive positive for coronavirus at this time, however out of an abundance of caution, we are making you aware.

Therefore, the Centennial High School food distribution location will be closed until further notice. The site is being deep cleaned and the public will be made aware when the site reopens. Also, Centennial’s technology deployment scheduled for Spring Break will be postponed until further notice

Those working at all food distribution sites, including Centennial High School have been utilizing gloves when distributing food. Furthermore, food items distributed at all food distribution sites are pre packaged at the Food Service Central Kitchen or individually wrapped from the manufacturer. Food items are not handled outside of their packaging by CCSD Food Service workers at the distribution sites.

Out of an abundance of caution, since food distribution began, all food distribution site kitchens have been and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized no less than three times per day.

The Southern Nevada Health District has been consulted and has stated that there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is spreading through food. It is recommended that individuals thoroughly wash their hands, but there is no reason to disinfect groceries.

The Food Service workers who were working at the now closed Centennial High School food distribution location are not working at any other location and are being asked to monitor their health.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.

Should you have additional questions in regards to the coronavirus please contact the SNHD at 702-759-INFO (4636).

We will get through this together!