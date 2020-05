LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – For the Centennial High School girls track team, the trophy case has become overwhelmed.

The trophy hallway signifies the Lady Bulldogs success with remarkable versatility and relentless work. The team couldn’t outrun a pandemic that put all local sports on hold; however, 8 News Now pays tribute to two reigning state champions that may be down, but far from done competing at the highest level.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.