Centennial Bowl work will close ramps overnight Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An overnight closure is planned from midnight to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, to allow work in the Centennial Bowl.

The southbound Centennial Center Boulevard on- and offramps at U.S. Highway 95 will be closed to allow crews to pour foundations for decorative monuments, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The monuments are part of the $155 million final phase of the project.

NDOT broke ground on the final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange in January. The final phase includes building the remaining three ramps to finish the interchange at the 215 Beltway and U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.