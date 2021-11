LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work in the Centennial Bowl interchange will cause a temporary closure of ramps to and from Buffalo Drive starting late Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo will be closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Access to northbound U.S. 95 from Buffalo will also be shut down during the same time frame.

Marked detours will be in place, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.