Centennial Bowl work continues, ramp closed during overnight next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An overnight closure is planned for next week to allow work on the Centennial Bowl.

Crews will close the Centennial Center Blvd. off-ramp from Southbound U.S.95 to Centennial Center Blvd. during the overnight hours.

That closure will happen each night from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, from Sunday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

This closure is required to place portable concrete barrier rail in preparation for future improvements.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015, with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest, with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving for the latest state highway conditions.