Centennial Bowl ramp to eastbound 215 Beltway to close Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centennial Bowl ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 95 to the eastbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The temporary closure is related to new flyover concrete work as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.