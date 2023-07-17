LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A temporary ramp closure begins Monday night in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the temporary closure which will focus on the ramp that connects eastbound CC-215 to northbound U.S. 95 in the

Centennial Bowl.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, and will last approximately 72 hours.

Crews will work on emergency repairs on the ramp’s surface, which were identified during a routine inspection.

While efforts will be made to reopen the ramp on Thursday night, the exact timeline is

dependent on the progress made during repairs.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour

routes, if possible.

For the latest state highway conditions click HERE or call 511 before driving.