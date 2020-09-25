Centennial Bowl flyover to open Monday at noon in northwest Las Vegas

An April 2020 view of the Centennial Bowl interchange. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centennial Bowl flyover bridge taking drivers from northboutn US Highway 95 to the westbound 215 Beltway will open on Monday, Sept. 28, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The 2,635-foot-long bridge — the second longest in the state — will begin carrying traffic at noon, NDOT said.

“The new flyover ramp enables direct freeway-to-freeway travel for greater efficiency and safety,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “It eliminates the previous stop-and-go surface street travel that required sitting through traffic signals to make a freeway connection.”

The 39-foot-wide flyover reaches 75 feet in height.

The $73 million Centennial Bowl project is expected to be complete in mid-December. The project broke ground in January 2019. Las Vegas Paving Corporation is the general contractor.

Another flyover, connecting southbound US 95 to the eastbound 215 beltway, will be smaller — 1,655 feet long and 35 feet wide.

NDOT provided these facts about the flyover:

a box girder type structure constructed from cast-in-place post-tensioned concrete, measuring the equivalent of seven football fields laid end-to-end.

the 13-span structure is connected by four frames and reinforced with 3 million pounds of steel rebar — enough iron to build 45 Sherman tanks.

14,300 cubic yards of concrete delivered by 1,500 cement mixer truck trips — enough concrete to fill 4.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

the project’s two massive flyovers, which crisscross in midair, sit atop a foundation of 60 drilled piles up to 80 feet deep and 10 feet in diameter.

Other improvements entail drainage upgrades and new lighting, landscaping and Intelligent Traffic System enhancements, according to NDOT.

NDOT notes that the state’s longest bridge is the 1.6-mile-long Interstate 515 viaduct between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.