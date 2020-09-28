Centennial Bowl flyover in northwest valley opens today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state’s second longest bridge opens Monday. It’s the Centennial Bowl flyover bridge and will open at noon.

The flyover will eliminate the current stop-and-go surface street travel currently needed when navigating the U.S. Highway 95/215 Beltway interchange, while providing added capacity for future growth.

Currently, there are more than 100,000 cars a day on the ramps in the Centennial Bowl.

The flyover bridge will take drivers from northbound U.S. 95 to the westbound 215. The 39-foot wide flyover reaches 75 feet in height and is 2,635 feet long.

The 13-span concrete structure is the equivalent length of seven football fields laid end-to-end. It’s part of the $73 million Centennial Bowl interchange project that broke ground in January 2019.

Construction on the entire project is expected to be done in mid-December.