Centennial Bowl closures affect offramps to eastbound 215 Beltway, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ramp closures are planned for portions of the Centennial Bowl, starting in the early morning hours Tuesday.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday, the ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 95 to the eastbound 215 Beltway will close until 5 a.m.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive will close until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports the closures are needed to place falsework and concrete as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January.

Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.