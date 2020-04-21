CENSUS UPDATE: Nevada ties US in completed Census 2020 forms at 51 percent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Silver State has tied the U.S. in completed Census 2020 forms after response rates increased by more than 3 percent in the last week, according to data released by the Nevada Census 2020 outreach team. The U.S. and Nevada self-response rate is currently 51 percent.

The state’s coordinators are providing weekly statewide self-response rates for this year’s Census.

“We’re thrilled to have reached a 50% statewide response rate since the Census forms have gone live, nearly six weeks ago. While our efforts are comprehensive, our on-the-ground outreach team alone has assisted 10,444 Nevadans with their Census forms, which will bring in approximately $200,880,000 million into the state.” Kerry Durmick, Nevada Census 2020 Statewide Coordinator

The data shows that Boulder City is now the top performing city in Southern Nevada, leading with 61.5% response-rate. Henderson has fallen to second place after coming in first for a few weeks, with 60% response-rate.

Clark County’s response-rate is currently 51.4% and Las Vegas’ response-rate is 53.5%.

The information provided by the U.S. Census Bureau reflects data as of Monday, April 20.

The top three performing Nevada cities based on self-response rates include:

Boulder City: 61.5%

Henderson: 60%

Fallon: 59.2%

The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rate include:

Churchill County: 57.6%

Lyon County: 54.9%

Carson City County: 54.9%

Additional statewide response rates include:

Caliente: 6.5%

Carlin: 8.7%

Carson City: 54.9%

Clark County: 51.4%

Douglas County: 49.6%

Elko: 45.9%

Elko County: 37.1%

Ely: 43.8%

Esmeralda County: 2.4%

Eureka County: 9.2%

Fernley: 57%

Humboldt County: 45.6%

Lander County: 28.7%

Las Vegas: 53.5%

Lincoln County: 9.9%

Lovelock: 18.3%

Mesquite: 55.9%

Mineral County: 20.8%

North Las Vegas: 52.6%

Nye County: 34.5%

Pershing County: 31.6%

Reno: 53%

Storey County: 42.2%

Sparks: 54.2%

Washoe County: 53.6%

Wells: 9.1%

West Wendover: 33.8%

White Pine County: 31.8%

Winnemucca: 51.4%

Yerington: 53.4%

Government officials urge Nevadans to fill out the Census because for every person counted, the state will receive $2,000 each year for ten years. The money goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated. If everyone in Nevada is counted, the state could receive over $67 billion in federal funding over ten years. Funding programs include, but not limited to:

Medicaid

Health Care Centers

Nutrition Services for Senior Citizens

School breakfast programs

Head Start

Pell Grants

Career and Technical Education Grants

Highway Planning and Construction

Water & Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities

All Nevadans are encouraged to complete Census forms online. Click HERE to complete it.

You can also complete the Census via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.