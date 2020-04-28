CENSUS UPDATE: Henderson, Boulder City lead with highest number of completed Census 2020 forms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cities of Henderson and Boulder City currently lead Southern Nevada cities with the highest number of completed Census 2020 forms, according to data released by the Nevada Census 2020 outreach team.

The state’s coordinators are providing weekly statewide self-response rates for this year’s Census.

The newest data, released Tuesday, shows that Henderson has increased its response rate from last week and is now the top performing city in Southern Nevada, leading with 63.1% response-rate. Boulder City has fallen to second place after coming in first last week, with 63% response-rate.

After tying with the U.S. in completed Census 2020 forms last week, Nevada has climbed another 3 percent in its self-response rate. Nevada’s self-response rate is currently 53.6% percent, while the U.S.’ is 53.7%.

Clark County’s response-rate is currently 54% and Las Vegas’ response-rate is 56%.

Information provided by the U.S. Census Bureau reflects data as of Monday, April 27.

The top three performing Nevada cities based on self-response rates include:

Fallon: 63.2%

Henderson: 63.1%

Boulder City: 63%

The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rate include:

Churchill County: 60.5%

Carson City County: 58.4%

Lyon County: 57.5%

Additional statewide response rates include:

Caliente: 7.6%

Carlin: 9.2%

Carson City: 58.4%

Clark County: 54%

Douglas County: 52%

Elko: 48.3%

Elko County: 38.9%

Ely: 45.4%

Esmeralda County: 2.9%

Eureka County: 10.1%

Fernley: 60%

Humboldt County: 47.1%

Lander County: 31.9%

Las Vegas: 56%

Lincoln County: 11.1%

Lovelock: 20.2%

Mesquite: 60.2%

Mineral County: 22%

North Las Vegas: 55.3%

Nye County: 36.5%

Pershing County: 32.7%

Reno: 55.5%

Storey County: 43.9%

Sparks: 57.6%

Washoe County: 56.4%

Wells: 10.1%

West Wendover: 34.8%

White Pine County: 33.4%

Winnemucca: 52.9%

Yerington: 54.4%

Government officials urge Nevadans to fill out the Census because for every person counted, the state will receive $2,000 each year for ten years. The money goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated. If everyone in Nevada is counted, the state could receive over $67 billion in federal funding over ten years. Funding programs include, but not limited to:

Medicaid

Health Care Centers

Nutrition Services for Senior Citizens

School breakfast programs

Head Start

Pell Grants

Career and Technical Education Grants

Highway Planning and Construction

Water & Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities

All Nevadans are encouraged to complete Census forms online. Click HERE to complete it.

You can also complete the Census via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.