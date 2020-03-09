Census survey available later this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again, the census is coming up! The U.S. Census Bureau will start mailing invitations this week for the once-in-a-decade population count.

The 2020 Census helps determine how $1.5 trillion is distributed as well as how many congressional seats each state gets. The money goes towards programs like Medicaid, Head Start and infrastructure so, everyone’s participation is needed.

“It’s so critical in the day to day life of Nevadans,” said Emily Zamora of Silver States Voices. “We receive so much funding as a state of Nevada based on the data that we receive from the census.”

The first day to take the nine-question survey is March 12th. There are now three ways to complete the census — by paper, online or by phone. The department features a hotline in more than 12 languages to ensure everyone from all backgrounds can be represented.

“When you’re saying no, you’re saying you don’t want programs in our state to receive the federal funding that they receive based on this data,” Zamora said.

Leaders understand how some maybe hesitant share details about their life.

“The U.S. Census Bureau is never going to ask for your social security number. They are never going to ask you any personal financial questions about your bank account,” Zamora said. “They won’t ask you about your citizenship status and they won’t ask about your political affiliation.“

Zamora warns that if anyone calls you asking for this information it’s most likely a scam and they are not employees with the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau is urging everyone to take the survey by April 30th.