Census data shows Nevada 5th-fastest growing state

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Census data released Monday showed Nevada was the fifth-fastest growing state over the past decade and now boasts 3.1 million residents.

Nevada’s population grew 15% from 2010 to 2020. The state added more than 400,000 people in that time.

The fastest-growing state was Utah, which grew 18.4%.

Nevada’s increase was not enough to change the number of seats the state is apportioned in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning it will still be limited to four seats for the coming decade. The state is now the 32nd most populous in the country. It climbed up three spots from 35th place.