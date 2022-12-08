LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas headliner Celine Dion is speaking out about a rare medical condition that has been holding her from taking the stage.

For years, singer Celine Dion captivated millions with her voice lit up venues across the world including Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old released an emotional video on social media as to why she’s been absent on stage. She has been diagnosed with ‘stiff person syndrome’ – a rare neurological disease.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion said in a video regarding the diagnoses.

“It’s hard to diagnose and the fact she is at a point that she has been able to make a diagnose is or someone has been able to make a diagnosis is incredible,” Dr. Andrew Stanton with Southwest Medical told 8 News Now.

He said it’s so rare that less than 500,000 cases of ‘stiff person syndrome’ are known in the U.S.

“Patients who have this are shown to have things like anxiety and with these rare disorders patients can develop things like anxiety or depression,” he added.

The singer’s residency was scheduled at Las Vegas Resorts World but has been pushed back since the property opened in 2021.

In her online video, Celine added that she won’t be ready to restart her world tour in Europe – and has canceled shows and rescheduled others.

While medical experts said there are treatments for Stiff Person Syndrome, such as muscle relaxants and pain relievers, there is no known cure.