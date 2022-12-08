LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celine Dion made an emotional announcement on Instagram Thursday morning that she would be canceling eight of her summer 2023 shows and rescheduling dates for her European tour due to a rare neurological disorder called “stiff-person syndrome.”

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said. “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Dion said the syndrome affects about one in a million people and causes her to have spasms that impact every aspect of her daily life from walking to singing.

Dion, 54, was supposed to start her residency at Resorts World Theatre in Nov. 2021 but it was postponed. At that time, her medical condition was not revealed but Dion said she wants to be an “open book.”

Dion said the dates for her European Courage World Tour will move to the spring of 2024.

“It’s been a struggle, all I know is singing. It’s what I have done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.”

Dion said she is working hard with doctors and a physical therapist to build back her ability to perform again.