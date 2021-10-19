Celine Dion delays show opening at Resorts World, cites medical reasons

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celine Dion announced today on Twitter that her show opening at Resorts World has been delayed.

A post on her Twitter account cites muscle spasms that are preventing her from performing.

I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. – Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/cEDLQt9HDg — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 19, 2021

The show was scheduled to debut on Nov. 5 at the Resorts World Theatre. It is scheduled to run to Feb. 5.

The tweet included information about ticket refunds. Tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets at axs.com or Resorts World Las Vegas will be refunded automatically within 30 days. Fans who bought tickets through other sellers should reach out to the original point of purchase for more information.

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,“ said John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. “In our two-decade-long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

Celine has been experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that are preventing her from performing, according to the statement. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. The problem has interrupted rehearsals for the new show.

Resorts World opened in late June, a $4.3 billion project years in the making. Dion is among the biggest stars that distinguish the hotel’s appeal to the public. Other headliners with deals to perform include Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.