LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game is also happening during the Pro Bowl weekend.

It’sMeBrands.com is hosting the game Saturday, Feb. 4, and it’s for the charity D Up on Cancer. The team captains are Floyd Mayweather Jr. and brothers Stefon and Trevon Diggs.

It’ll be a star-studded friendly game of basketball and the players will be coached by former NBA superstars, Gary Payton, and Dennis Rodman. The event also includes a half-time performance.

Among the players will be Las Vegas Now’s J.C. Fernandez and Roqui Theus. Tickets are available at this link.

The game is Saturday at Cox Pavilion and the doors will open at 3 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. red carpet and a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

You also have a chance to win tickets at this link.