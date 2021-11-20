Celebration of new outside space at Park near Warm Springs, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County officials celebrated the addition of 47 acres to a sports park in the southwest part of the valley.

Commissioners Justin Jones and Michael Naft were on hand to open the second and third phases of James Regional Sports Park Saturday.

“The completion of phases two and three for this complex makes James Regional Sports Park one of the largest soccer complexes in the state of Nevada,” said Commissioner Naft. “We are excited to have a premier facility that can help meet the demands for field space in Clark County.”

The James Regional Sports Park is 107 acres and houses sixteen soccer fields, two restrooms, an inclusive playground, a warm-up area, a walking trail, and a splash pad.

The park hosts twenty-four tournaments a year, servicing about 60,000 soccer players.

The park is located at 8400 W. Robindale Road, near Warm Springs Road and Buffalo Drive.