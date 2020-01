LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former state senator, Allison Copening, was laid to rest this afternoon. Copening passed away on Jan. 18.

.@AllisonCopening’s service was a beautiful tribute to her life—a life filled with loved ones & passion for helping others. 55 is far too young to lose anyone, but Allison made the most of it. TY for all you did in life & for leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire others. pic.twitter.com/LRWNwzhqnt — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 24, 2020

She served in the State Senate from 2008 to 2012. She also worked here at Channel 8 and later founded Seasons Funeral Planning Services.

Before the private funeral, a public celebration of her life was held at Canyon Ridge Church.