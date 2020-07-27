Celebration of life ceremonies for Rep. John Lewis continue Monday

A portrait of Congressman John Lewis sets beside the stage before a memorial vigil Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala.(AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are multiple celebration of life ceremonies planned to honor Rep. John Lewis, the youngest leader of the Civil Rights movement who helped organize the March on Washington in August 1963 and two years later, led a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

Rep. Lewis died last week at the age of 80 of pancreatic cancer—a battle he made public in late December.

The ceremonies celebrating his life and legacy continue Monday with an arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The motorcade will then travel, stopping at D.C. landmarks along the way, and is set to arrive at the U.S. Capitol at 10 a.m. PT where there will be a special ceremony at the Rotunda.

Over the weekend, the family of the late congressman John Lewis hosted “Celebration of Life” events across the country, including in his home state of Alabama.

Saturday, Lewis’s body traveled back to his hometown of Troy, where he grew up on a farm during racial segregation in the South.

During Lewis’s memorial service in Selma Saturday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) and Democratic U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) spoke highly of the late congressman and reminisced about the memories each of them share with him.

The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Lewis’s body returned to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma Sunday morning for his “final crossing.” This symbolic journey came 55 years after the civil rights activist, then 25, was badly beaten on the bridge by Alabama state troopers while leading a 600-strong march for voting rights.

Other events will be hosted in Atlanta and Washington D.C. The events will also be livestreamed on multiple platforms. For more information, click here.