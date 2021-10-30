Celebration of 157 years of the state’s existence at Nevada Day Parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Nevada Day parade was back in full force in Carson City.

Festivities started Saturday morning with the Nevada Pancake Breakfast at the Governor’s Mansion and then later the Nevada Day Classic Run and Walk.

The 2021 parade theme was “Historic Moments in Nevada,” which kicked off with a military aircraft flyover and a marching band from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Thousands of people came out to celebrate Nevada’s 157th birthday.

What a great parade. Thank you to the @unevadareno Marching Band for all the entertainment. pic.twitter.com/OFaRZZ2Mlx — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 30, 2021

The festivities will continue into Sunday afternoon with trick-or-treating in Carson Mall. Candy and goody bags will be given to 300 children on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Following that, Gov. Sisolak and his wife will be passing out candy from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City.

Nevada Day parade has been held annually since 1938 to commemorate Nevada gaining statehood on Oct. 31, 1864.

So excited to be in the Nevada Day Parade with @Pres_Sandoval and the @unevadareno Marching Band. Ready to roll! pic.twitter.com/RgFc7pHq8f — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 30, 2021

For more information, visit here.