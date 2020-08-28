CELEBRATION: Las Vegas paramedic recovers from COVID-19 after being sick for months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley paramedic returned home Friday after spending months hospitalized while sick with COVID-19.

John Foster,60, was released from Dignity Health in Henderson ending his two-month stay there. He had spent the previous two months hospitalized and on a ventilator.

He had no idea of the surprise goodbye staff had planned for him. There was a clap-out celebration as he left the center. Foster is now at home and reunited with family members.

He said he nearly lost hope that he would survive and the experience changed his life.

“I don’t take things so seriously. Relax have fun. Take things day by day and enjoy life. They were almost ready to turn off the switch but I woke up. So, thank the almighty,” Foster said.

Foster is learning to rewalk on his own. He’s been a paramedic for more than 30 years, most recently with Guardian Medical Services and has trained numerous paramedics in the valley.

He still doesn’t know how he contracted the virus.