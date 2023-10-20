LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you ready to celebrate round two? The Las Vegas Aces’ championship parade route has been announced following their historic win against the New York Liberty Wednesday night.

The championship parade will take place Monday starting at 5:00 p.m. After defeating the New York Liberty, the parade is set to begin near Las Vegas’ own Lady Liberty at Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard. The path will then continue north using the southbound lane of Las Vegas Boulevard until it reaches Park Avenue where the route will turn left and conclude at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena.

Fans are encouraged to gather along the parade route, and then join the celebration in Toshiba Plaza. There are rules in place for fans who will be joining the celebration, officials said:

The below items are a partial list of items that are NOT allowed on Toshiba Plaza. Toshiba Plaza is private property. Prohibited at T-Mobile Arena are subject to change. Please note if you have any questions to please contact Guest Services at T-Mobile Arena for specific policies/information.

No backpacks or bags of any size will be permitted into the venue except for small clutches (9″ x 5″ x 2″ max). During events backpacks are discouraged from the Plaza.



Tripods, Monopods, professional filming or content creation is prohibited in the plaza



Weapons, Firearms, Pepper Spray, or Mace



Illegal Drugs or Substances



Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans, Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks, Balls, Projectiles, or Optical Illusions, Coolers, Ice Chests, or Folding Chairs



Patrons Without Shoes or Shirt



Masks, or Chains



Drones



Animals or Pets (accommodations made for trained, harnessed, ADA, and housebroken service animals)



Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads, or Flyers without prior consent from Arena Management.



Toshiba Plaza is private property and all Public Forum questions can be emailed to Guest Services.



Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)



Unapproved mascots/ performers



Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11” x 17” or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by T-Mobile Arena Management. Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time.

The Aces became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back WNBA championships after beating Liberty 70-69 in game 4 of the Finals.

The Aces arrived back home early Thursday morning and were greeted with water cannon salutes on the runway. Fans were also waiting at the airport, some overnight, to greet the team.

In 2022, thousands of fans came together for a parade along Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate the franchise’s first-ever championship win.