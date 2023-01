LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the last day of January or Veganuary for some who are celebrating all things vegan.

Las Vegas’ only plant-based deli, No Butcher, is now also a member of another exclusive club. The deli was just featured on the food network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Alecia Ghilarducci and Sebastian Mueller stopped by the 8 News Now studios to show off their plant-based meats and cheeses and talk about the deli with Good Day Las Vegas anchors Heather Mills and John Langeler.