LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday, Marcy 31, is Transgender Day of Visibility which celebrates the accomplishments of those who identify as trans, non-binary, or another gender.

Many in the local LBGTQ community believe more needs to be done. 8 News Now spoke with the president of Las Vegas Pride, Brady McGill, who said showing support can be as simple as a kind gesture.

“Whenever you’re at an event, and they say look up to your neighbor, say something nice, or introduce yourself and understand that there isn’t so much us and them and so much difference between everyone. We’re all trying to get through the day and be successful,” McGill said.

One of the most visible members of that community is our current Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez. She also talked to us about the importance this day holds.

“I think it’s important because we have a history as a community being erased, and this day is about celebration of our authenticity and what we’ve accomplished, and also bringing awareness of what we need to work on,” she said. “We matter so much because just like everyone else, we’re all people.”

The center on Maryland Parkway also has many resources supporting the local trans community.