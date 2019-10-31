Celebrating the Decades: Anchors challenged to #8in80 trivia to show off Las Vegas knowledge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With only two months left in 2019 — it’s clear the year 2020 is right around the corner, so 8 News Now wanted to take a look back at the decades that came before. We wanted to relish in how much Las Vegas, especially the Strip and downtown are, has grown and changed through the years, and the best way to do that is by honoring and remembering the past.

8 News NOW Social Media and Marketing Producer Nikki Bowers sat down with Anchor Brian Loftus to challenge him to a game of “8 In 80” because we wanted to see how much he knew about Las Vegas’ history in the 60s.

Watch the video and then check below to see how well Brian did on the questions.

LAS VEGAS IN THE 60’S QUESTIONS

Question: On August 10, 1960, what popular movie starring the Rat Pack debuted in theaters?

Answer: Ocean’s 11

Question: In 1963, the man known as “Mr. Las Vegas” performed for the first time at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. — Who is the man, and what hotel did he perform at?

Answer: Wayne Newton, The Flamingo

Question: On August 25, 1964, there was a massive fire on the rooftop of a popular hotel. The fire was so bad it caused $1 million in damage. What hotel did this happen at?

Answer: The Sahara

Question: On May 20, 1964, the movie “Viva Las Vegas,” starring Elvis Presley, was released in theaters. Who was his leading lady in that movie?Answer: Ann Margret

Question: On November 27, 1966, this famous billionaire, who was also a former owner of KLAS-TV, moved to Las Vegas. What was his name?Answer: Howard Hughes

Question: In 1967, what famous duo debuted at the Tropicana?Answer: Siegfried & Roy

Question: On December 31, 1967, what famous daredevil crashed after attempting a famous jump at Caesars Palace?

Answer: Evel Knievel

Question: In 1969, legendary Blues singer B.B. King performed for the first time in Las Vegas. What Strip property did he perform at?

Answer: Caesars Palace