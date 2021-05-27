Celebrating the Class of 2021: Somerset Academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a tough year of COVID learning, schools across the valley continue to celebrate their 2021 graduates. Somerset Academy Losee Campus held a special ceremony Thursday night to honor their students, as they send them out into the world.

The ceremony was held at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

About 119 students donned caps and gowns, with their families in attendance and a few other special guests.

NOW: The Somerset Academy Losee Campus is holding an extra special graduation for its class of 2021!



Administrators say it’s been a tough year, so they’re doing everything they can to honor these teens while bringing everyone together safely. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/igshDDupfu — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) May 28, 2021

Like many other schools, this is the first time all of the 2021 seniors had been able to gather together like this in months.

8 News Now spoke with the school’s principal earlier, who said it’s really refreshing to see everyone come together.

“We’ve gone back and forth to be able to bring everyone together,” said Principal Jessica Scobell. “It’s bringing us back to normal. It’s great for our graduates; it’s great for our families. So, we are just really excited to be here today.”

Of course, masks were required for the graduates and guests.

“Enjoy what’s left of the summer, and I look forward to seeing what you do in the future,” Scobell told graduates. “They’ve survived a lot of craziness with online school, and they have shown a lot of grit and perseverance, and I’m just very proud of them.”

Special guests included the Nellis Air Force Base color guard and Carnell Johnson, who sings the national anthem at Golden Knights games. It was just another way to congratulate these kids for getting through this tough and unprecedented year.