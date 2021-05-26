Celebrating the Class of 2021: Advanced Technologies Academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After more than a year of distance learning, it’s graduation day for many high school seniors! The Clark County School District’s Advanced Technologies Academy held a special ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The school’s graduation is one of many back in person after months of distance learning.

Just over 250 students donned caps and gowns, with many speaking on the difficulties of this year.

Grads are getting their diplomas!



Students that got up to speak talked about how special this day is, especially after so many struggles away from the classroom. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/rvEYypkLHw — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) May 26, 2021

The school’s principal says this is the first time these high school seniors have really gotten to be together in person since March 2020.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year, especially for our seniors,” Principal Jonathan Synold told 8 News Now, “because in March 2020, that was their last day in school, so they missed out on that whole end of last year. And then, they haven’t seen a lot of their friends in person since, actually Friday, when we had our senior cap and gown distribution, and it was incredible to see them get together and really connect as a class, one more time.”

He noted this is the first event held at Thomas & Mack since March of last year. It is also the first time this school held a graduation ceremony in this big of a venue.

Families and faculty say it’s just another way to really show the grads how important they are and how special this day is after such a difficult year of distance learning.