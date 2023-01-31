LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday marked National Hot Chocolate Day, and 8 News Now celebrated by trying some Sip! Extraordinary Drinking Chocolate.

World champion pastry chef and co-owner of Sip! En-Ming Hsu showed the Good Day Las Vegas team how to have some fun with her chocolate bar using drinking chocolate.

“This is so popular right now, this is a hot chocolate bar, it’s great for families, and you can put anything that you want in it or don’t put anything at all,” Hsu said.

Sip! was started during the COVID-19 pandemic between Hsu and her sister, and the business has since taken off.

“We are primarily an e-commerce business,” Hsu said. “We do three flavors of the mix: dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and peppermint.”

Customers can order packets of the mixes and add whatever they like, including alcohol, more chocolate, or whipped cream, or choose to drink the chocolate by itself.

While the company sells to individual customers, there is also a chance you could unknowingly be enjoying the goodness of Sip! while out in Las Vegas.

“I also do wholesale, so if you have hot chocolate at the Wynn, you’re going to be having our Sip! chocolate. Stadiums, like Allegiant, also have our chocolate,” Hsu added.

She pointed out that Sip! is different from other hot chocolate and hot cocoa mixtures because of its texture and flavor.

“Drinking chocolate is not the same as hot cocoa. We are used to hot cocoa, which uses cocoa powder. Drinking chocolate is chocolate, European style, it will be richer, creamier, and you can tell it’s thicker,” she said. “It’s not anything we invented, but not a lot of people know about drinking chocolate.”

To order Sip! or learn about their preparation and serving tips for drinking chocolate, visit this link. You can also buy sip in-person at the Honi and Hive Salon in Henderson.