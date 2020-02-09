Celebrating Galentine’s Day at Tivoli Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The show “Parks and Recreation” coined the term, ‘Galentine’s Day,’ a substitution for Valentine’s Day where ladies spend Feb. 13, the day before the love day, with their friends.

It’s a time for women to get together and celebrate each other.

Places in the valley are offering deals, including many shops and restaurants in Tivoli Village.

Sonia Stelea, general manager of Ada’s, and Ardi Najmabadi of Vasari joined 8 News Now Weekend Edition to talk about their specials on Galentine’s Day.