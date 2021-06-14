Celebrating Father’s Day: Single dad of 2 shares inspiring story

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is celebrating Father’s Day by sharing the stories of some of our community’s wonderful dads.

Danny Lopez is a single dad of two girls, one of whom has special needs.

“What it means to be a father to me is, experience the greatest joy you can have in life, to experience love in its purest form,” he shared with us.

Lopez’s daughter Danielle, 17, is about to go to college.

His younger daughter, Sarah, is 16. She was born with microdeletion syndrome, causing severe developmental delays, severe autism, and problems with motor skills, among other effects. Lopez is very active in her Applied Behavior Analysis therapy sessions Monday through Friday.

“Just remember that you are an important person. Just like moms are important, dads are important. They need you in their life,” he encouraged. “They need you to be involved with their lives. They need you to pay attention to them; they are paying attention to you.”

Lopez says he knows it may be hard to gather that extra energy to be there for your kids after a long day or shift at work, but “they need us.”

