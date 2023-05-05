LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico winning the battle of Puebla over France in 1862. Today, it’s celebrated with fiestas, food, fun, and drinks.

One party option is Letty’s in the Downtown Arts District. It will be their first Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“We’re bringing Mexico,” owner and chef Leticia Mitchell said.

Letty’s Cinco de Mayo fiesta is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food and drink specials and live entertainment including mariachis, banda, Baile Folklorico, giveaways, and more.

“We are excited to be on Main Street and celebrate Cinco de Mayo,” Mitchell said. “The community has been fantastic.”