LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrate Women’s History Month under the glow of the iconic Neon Museum’s stunning collection! The attraction is honoring the impact women have had on Las Vegas throughout the month of March.

Several of the neon museum’s signs have links to the city’s most influential women, including the Golden Nugget “1905”, Moulin Rouge, Binion’s Horseshoe and Green Shack signs.

For more on the history of these illuminated creations, watch the video above.