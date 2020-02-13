Celebrate the pawfect Valentine’s Day with The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can find the pawfect Valentine this year thanks to a new adoption special through The Animal Foundation! From Feb. 14-16, the adoption fee for dogs 6-months or older and weighing more than 30 pounds will be just $14.

When you choose your furever friend, you can rest assured they’ll be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

A $10 city/government fee may apply to some adoptions.

If you’d like to welcome a pup into your home, visit the foundation’s Engelstad Family Adoption Center at 655 N. Mojave or the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart at 286 W. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In 2018, the nonprofit organization saved 21,955 animals and returned 4,864 pets to their families.

For more information, go to The Animal Foundation’s website.