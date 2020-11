LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once you’re all finished with eating and napping, there are some holiday displays around town you can check out.

The LINQ has a holiday light display at the High Roller Observation Wheel. It is synchronized to pop music and socially distant.

If you’d like to check it out, the shows run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. every night through Dec. 28.

For more information on the High Roller, click here.