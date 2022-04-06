LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday marks National Walking Day, which falls on the first Wednesday in April every year.

According to the American Heart Association, brisk walking done as regular physical activity can give you more energy, increase your resistance to fatigue, improve your self-image, help you relax and sleep better and reduce symptoms of depression.

It’s recommended to do about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, which can be broken down to 30 minute walks on most days of the week.

Here are Yelp’s top 10 best walking trails to visit in the valley: