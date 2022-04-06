LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday marks National Walking Day, which falls on the first Wednesday in April every year.
According to the American Heart Association, brisk walking done as regular physical activity can give you more energy, increase your resistance to fatigue, improve your self-image, help you relax and sleep better and reduce symptoms of depression.
It’s recommended to do about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, which can be broken down to 30 minute walks on most days of the week.
Here are Yelp’s top 10 best walking trails to visit in the valley:
- Wetlands Park Friends, 7050 Wetlands Park Ln.
- Peccole Ranch Walking Trail, 2000 S Hualapai Ave.
- Exploration Peak Park, 9275 S Buffalo Dr.
- Springs Preserve, 333 S Valley View Blvd.
- Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Pkwy. (Henderson)
- Sunset Park, 2601 E Sunset Rd.
- Hualapai Canyon Trailhead, 2-338 S Hualapai Way
- Western Trails, 7355 Rogers St.
- Siegfried & Roy Park, 5590 Wilbur St.
- Cottonwood Canyon Park, 915 Canyon Bluff Circle