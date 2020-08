(CNN NEWSOURCE) — One brewer is celebrating Saturday’s “National Mustard Day” by adding the spicy condiment to its beer.

That’s right, Oskar Blues has teamed up with French’s Mustard to offer “mustard beer.”

It’s available at two of the brewer’s taprooms in Colorado and one in North Carolina. Interested consumers can also buy a six-pack for $19.99 on craftshack.com.

National Mustard Day was created by the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin in 1991.