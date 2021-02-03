Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day with Girls Fest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday is a day set aside to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes.

A report by the Women’s sports Foundation reports a gender gap in sports participation in various aspects from the number of players to compensation.

The organization notes several benefits when girls get active. They learn important life skills like leadership and teamwork. The group found more than 75% of working women feel that sports helped them build confidence.

UNLV track and field director Coach Yvonne Wade shares her hopes for the future of women in sports.

“I think there are more and more women getting into roles that they didn’t think they could do before. You know we have an amazing athletic director at UNLV with Desiree Reid Francois. She is the first of many to come. She is a great leader and inspiration for our young girls. I coach a women’s team and some of them want to be coaches. I just encourage them to reach for the stars.”

There is a virtual Girls Fest today at 1 p.m. It’s hosted by Women’s Sports Foundation and streamed on their YouTube page. Lots of special guest like Meryl Davis an Olympic ice dancing medalist Jessica Long a 23-time paralympic swimming medalist.

If you’ve got a girl athlete in the house, you won’t want to miss this. You can get more details at this link.