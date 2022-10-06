LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International will be hosting several events and celebrations this weekend to celebrate Las Vegas Pride 2022.

Luxor Hotel and Casino

The Luxor pyramid will light up the night with tracer and Aurora lights reflecting rainbow colors from the weekend of Oct. 7 to 9.

The Park

The Park waterfall will be illuminated from Oct. 7 to 9 with rainbow colors in celebration of Pride.

MGM Grand Hotel and Casino

MGM Grand’s Level Up will feature performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Coco Montrese and Kimora Blanc, live body painting, and specialty Pride cocktails on Oct. 8. Admission is free, and the event will run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

New York-New York Hotel and Casino

New York-New York will hold different events throughout the weekend, including lighting up the Brooklyn Bridge in rainbow colors from Oct. 7 to 9.