LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Lights will have their home opener against Charleston Battery on Friday, May 5, which happens to be Cinco De Mayo and that means there will be celebrations.

CEO Brett Lashbrook said there will be singing, dancing, Cinco de Mayo promotions, food and beverage specials and it will be a night of fun for the entire family.

This is the team’s sixth home opener. Viva Lights! You can find tickets at this link.