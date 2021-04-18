‘Celebrate Israel’ festival in North Las Vegas marks Israel’s 73rd Independence Day

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrate Israel — a nationwide event hosted by the Israeli-American Council — is taking place at the West Wind Drive-In in North Las Vegas.

This event is meant to celebrate when Israel gained its independence 73 years ago. This year, due to the pandemic, they are doing it drive-thru style.

This event plans to have hundreds of participants, with a historic concert being lived streamed from Israel later in the evening.

Fun activities will be offered, most of which you can do right from your car as you drive through.

Usually “Celebrate Israel” hosts thousands of people, but the capacity limit is at 1,000 this year due to the pandemic.

Israeli food, music and vendors will also be front and center.

“Normally this event is the largest pro-Israel event in the state of Nevada. We used to have it at the Venetian for many, many years,” said Executive Organizer Noa Peri-Jensch.

“When I found out about this organization I was like ‘this is such an awesome way to make friends and meet so many people, make connections, stay close to my culture,’ it just makes my heart happy,” said volunteer Sonia Musnikov.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and it lasts until 9 p.m. Sunday.

You must be registered before arriving, so if you are interested, CLICK HERE.