Celebrate ‘Holiday Magic’ at the Linq

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a taste of the Christmas spirit, head on down to the Linq where you can celebrate Holiday Magic on the promenade.

The Linq features several holiday attractions, like interactive Christmas trees. They allow you to plug your phone into the audio jack, play some music and watch the tree’s lights sync up to the beat.

The centerpiece is the stage show, with acrobatic feats, dance routines and even snow!

Also, the High Roller will feature holiday colors throughout the season.